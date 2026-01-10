‘Share your dreams’, CM Stalin plans grand vision for TN

As part of the initiative, field-level surveys will be conducted across approximately 1.91 crore rural and urban households in the state over the next 30 days. These surveys will be carried out by around 50,000 volunteers engaged by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women department.

A dedicated mobile application has been developed to digitally record the public feedback and responses, an official release said. These volunteers will visit twice each house allotted to them. During the first visit, they will provide an application form to the head of the family or an adult, explain the list of government schemes attached to the form, and request them to fill out details about the benefits received and about their dreams.

Two days later, the same volunteer will revisit the house to verify the completed forms and upload the details through the mobile application. The family will also be provided with a ‘Dream Card’ carrying a unique identification number, through which applicants can track the status of their requests or aspirations on the official website (www.uks.tn.gov.in).