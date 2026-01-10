‘Share your dreams’, CM Stalin plans grand vision for TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched a new state-wide outreach initiative, “Unga Kanava Sollunga” (Tell your dream), aimed at directly engaging with citizens to understand their aspirations, future needs and to receive feedback on government schemes.
“I am going to announce a grand vision plan for Tamil Nadu. This vision will be forward-looking, with a clear roadmap towards 2030,” the chief minister said while speaking at the launch in Padianallur at Ponneri taluk of Tiruvallur district.
Stalin said the programme marked a significant moment where an elected government was formally reaching out to people to listen to their dreams and translate them into policy action.
“I am here to ask you to tell us your dreams and to assure you that we will work to fulfil them,” he said.
Recalling his speech at a massive public meeting in Tiruchy ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, Stalin said he had articulated seven key promises, which he described as his dreams for Tamil Nadu.
These included expanding opportunities and prosperity, increasing agricultural productivity and farmer welfare, ensuring adequate drinking water for all, providing quality education and advanced healthcare, developing attractive cities, strengthening rural infrastructure to improve living standards, and creating an inclusive Tamil Nadu for everyone.
Growth not just concentrated in TN’s capital: Stalin
Stating that many of these commitments were already being implemented, the CM said Tamil Nadu stood out from other states where growth was largely concentrated in capital cities. “In Tamil Nadu, second-and third-tier cities are also witnessing development,” he said, citing improvements in roads, bridges, transport connectivity and drinking water infrastructure.
Stressing that governance was not about fulfilling only the CM’s dreams, Stalin said it was a tool to realise the aspirations of all citizens, including those who voted for and against the government. “When your dreams are fulfilled, your family’s progress, happiness increase and Tamil Nadu itself moves forward,” he said.
As part of the initiative, field-level surveys will be conducted across approximately 1.91 crore rural and urban households in the state over the next 30 days. These surveys will be carried out by around 50,000 volunteers engaged by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women department.
A dedicated mobile application has been developed to digitally record the public feedback and responses, an official release said. These volunteers will visit twice each house allotted to them. During the first visit, they will provide an application form to the head of the family or an adult, explain the list of government schemes attached to the form, and request them to fill out details about the benefits received and about their dreams.
Two days later, the same volunteer will revisit the house to verify the completed forms and upload the details through the mobile application. The family will also be provided with a ‘Dream Card’ carrying a unique identification number, through which applicants can track the status of their requests or aspirations on the official website (www.uks.tn.gov.in).