Shameless self-clean chit on PCS exams, claims Punjab BJP

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP President, Kewal Singh Dhillon, on Friday rejected the Punjab Public Service Commission’s (PPSC) clarification regarding the controversial PCS (Mains) examination results and alleged that it was a shameless “self-clean chit” designed to shield influential politicians.

Dhillon said the Punjab government’s recruitment machinery has been completely compromised, turning competitive exams into systematic rackets where merit is sacrificed.

Responding to the PPSC Chairman’s statement dismissing irregularities as “statistical misinterpretations”, he pointed out that an agency facing grave allegations cannot sit in judgment of its own conduct.

“How can the accused become the judge? The PPSC’s internal justification is nothing but an orchestrated cover-up,” Dhillon claimed.