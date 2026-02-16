Shallu Jindal Performing Arts Academy inaugurated at JGU

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, elucidated that the Academy is named in recognition of Shallu Jindal’s long-standing contribution to the performing arts, cultural philanthropy, and institution-building. Through her work with the Jindal Foundation and other initiatives, she has supported education, health, rural development, and the promotion of traditional arts across India. This will pave the way for JGU launching a new School of Performing Arts with programmes in music, dance, theatre, and other performing arts courses with a strong emphasis on experiential learning.