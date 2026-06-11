"Shaken trust of millions of youth": Mallikarjun Kharge slams Centre on NEET paper leak, flags "serious challenges" in country

New Delhi: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday slammed the Centre over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and various recruitment exams, asserting that the controversies related to the education system have shaken the trust of millions of youth and their families.

Sharing details on X after chairing an AICC meeting, Kharge added that the Congress party's responsibility is not only toward political struggle, but also toward safeguarding India's Constitution, democracy, and social justice.

He said that the country is facing serious challenges such as inflation, unemployment, exam scandals, and social inequality.



"Today, the country is facing serious challenges such as inflation, unemployment, exam scandals, and social inequality. Paper leaks in NEET and various recruitment exams, along with controversies related to the education system, have shaken the trust of millions of youth and their families. Shri Rahul Gandhi has personally met with affected students and youth and has firmly presented their voice before the nation," the post read.