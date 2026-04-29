Shaheed Bhagat Singh College bars students' union from organising fests after clashes

New Delhi: DU's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (SBSC) administration has directed that the students' union will not be involved in organising or conducting any events like the annual fest.
The order comes days after clashes broke out in various colleges of the Delhi University in early April during the college fests.
The notice, dated Monday, and signed by the principal Arun Kumar Attree, read, "It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that, in order to ensure proper coordination, discipline, accountability, and adherence to institutional procedures, all fests, freshers' welcome programmes, events, and other cultural related activities of the college shall be organised by the Cultural Committee and Functions Committee of the college."
The notice further reiterated that the students' union of the college "shall not organise, conduct, or undertake any such events", independently or in any capacity within or on behalf of the college.
Moving ahead, the students' union will also not be authorised to seek permissions, enter into collaborations, collect or mobilise any funds or sponsorships, it said.
The notice also warned that any deviation from the instructions shall be viewed seriously and dealt with as per the rules of the college.
Principal Attree told PTI, "During the fest of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh evening college which took place on April 6, there was a clash among some students, which included students' union members. As a result, 10 students from the evening college have been suspended."
Attree added that any such programmes will now be arranged through cultural committee and functions committee of the college, which consist of both students and teachers, and have a focused aim of conducting cultural programmes.
"The students' union should focus on representing the students and take part in welfare activities, solving what problems the students might be facing. They do not need to be involved in the college fest," Attree added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.