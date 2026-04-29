Shaheed Bhagat Singh College bars students' union from organising fests after clashes

New Delhi: DU's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (SBSC) administration has directed that the students' union will not be involved in organising or conducting any events like the annual fest.

The order comes days after clashes broke out in various colleges of the Delhi University in early April during the college fests.

The notice, dated Monday, and signed by the principal Arun Kumar Attree, read, "It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that, in order to ensure proper coordination, discipline, accountability, and adherence to institutional procedures, all fests, freshers' welcome programmes, events, and other cultural related activities of the college shall be organised by the Cultural Committee and Functions Committee of the college."