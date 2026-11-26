A farewell function was organised at the university's Senate Hall as Kunnummal's tenure came to an end on November 28, officials said.

SFI activists gathered outside the venue, raised slogans against him and distributed ladoos to students.

Reacting to the demonstration during his farewell speech, Kunnummal said he believed the activists were cheering because something good was happening.

He also described the distribution of ladoos as part of Indian tradition.