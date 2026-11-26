Thiruvananthapuram: SFI activists staged a march and distributed sweets outside the venue of a farewell function for Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal here on Thursday, officials said.
There has been a prolonged dispute between the Student Federation of India (SFI) and Kunnummal, with the students accusing him of having links with the RSS and attempting to saffronise the university campus.
A farewell function was organised at the university's Senate Hall as Kunnummal's tenure came to an end on November 28, officials said.
SFI activists gathered outside the venue, raised slogans against him and distributed ladoos to students.
Reacting to the demonstration during his farewell speech, Kunnummal said he believed the activists were cheering because something good was happening.
He also described the distribution of ladoos as part of Indian tradition.
"There is a tradition in Thrissur of cheering when good things happen. I believe they were cheering. I thank those who raised the slogans. Someone also told me that ladoos were distributed there. I am happy about that too. Distributing ladoos on such occasions is also part of our Indian tradition. I thank them as well," he said.
He also criticised SFI for frequent protests on campus, saying such actions affected other students' studies.
Kunnummal called for further strengthening the higher education system to prevent youngsters from going abroad or to other states in search of educational opportunities. Kunnummal was appointed as the interim Vice-Chancellor of the university in 2022 for a six-month term.
His tenure was subsequently extended amid a prolonged tussle between the then LDF government and the Governor over university appointments. His tenure ends after over four years of service, officials said.
Both the LDF and the UDF had criticised Kunnummal, alleging that he was associated with the BJP and the RSS. His participation in RSS events had also drawn criticism.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.