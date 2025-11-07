SFI stage sit-in at Annamalai University for fee relaxation

CUDDALORE: Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a sit-in protest inside the Annamalai University campus in Chidambaram on Thursday, pressing for several demands including fee relaxation and the appointment of a vice-chancellor.

The students demanded that the university should withdraw its directive that requires students to clear pending tuition and hostel fees from the previous academic year before paying exam fees. They urged the administration to allow all students to pay exam fees and appear for exams without restrictions.