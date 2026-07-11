SFI criticises Kerala CM over meeting with Hindu Aikya Vedi leaders

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 11 (PTI): The SFI, the students' wing of the opposition CPI(M), has launched a sharp attack on Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan over his recent meeting with a delegation of Hindu Aikya Vedi leaders, accusing him of extending legitimacy to "communal forces".
In a strongly-worded Facebook post, Students' Federation of India (SFI) state president M Sivaprasad on Friday alleged that Satheesan had abandoned his earlier stand against communalism by holding talks with leaders of the right wing organisation.
The Left student leader claimed that the CM, who had once maintained that those promoting communalism should not be encouraged, was now "embracing and nurturing communal forces waiting to engulf Kerala".
Taking a swipe at the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Sivaprasad also mocked those who had supported the reported denial of an appointment to NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair, saying they would now have to observe "a day of silence".
The criticism came a day after Hindu Aikya Vedi leaders, led by K P Sasikala and R V Babu, met the Chief Minister and submitted a memorandum highlighting what they described as urgent issues concerning the Hindu community.
Following the meeting, Babu, in a Facebook post, said the Chief Minister had patiently heard the delegation and responded favourably to most of the demands raised.
According to reports, the delegation urged the government to end religion-based reservation and extend such benefits only to communities eligible for quota based on social and educational grounds.
The Chief Minister's Office has not yet responded to the SFI's allegations.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.