SFI demands exact NEET-UG re-exam attendance figures from NTA over transparency concerns

Shimla (PTI): The Students Federation of India (SFI), Himachal Pradesh on Monday demanded that the National Testing Agency (NTA) make public the attendance data of candidates who appeared for the NEET-UG re-examination held on June 21.
Addressing a press conference, SFI state president Anil Thakur said that over 22 lakh aspirants had appeared for the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, which was later cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.
He said the NTA subsequently announced a re-examination on June 21. "However, several centres across the country have reported an unjustified gap between the candidates who applied for the exam and the candidates who appeared" he alleged.
Thakur said that while over 22 lakh students appeared for the original examination, the NTA had stated that more than 20 lakh aspirants appeared for the re-examination
"This raises concerns about the circumstances under which nearly two lakh candidates did not appear for the re-exam. Therefore, the NTA must release the attendance data of all candidates who appeared," he said.
He further said that SFI will be organising protest rallies across the country including Himachal Pradesh to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the scrapping of the NTA.
The SFI will also seek justice for students who, it alleged, were driven to suicide following the cancellation of the examination, Thakur said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.