SFI protests ‘saffronisation’ of education at Presidency University

Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI): The Presidency University unit of CPIM's student unit SFI on Tuesday demonstrated on the campus against what it described as an attempt by forces close to the ruling BJP in West Bengal to saffronise the education system and curb democratic activities.
Around 200 SFI members rallied on the campus holding placards and raising slogans against the BJP which formed the government in the state in May.
"We believe our movements are increasingly being throttled and curtailed following the change of government in West Bengal," SFI spokesperson Bitan Islam said.
The Left student body alleged that the BJP government was attempting to impose its political-ideological agenda on the education system and sought protection of the democratic rights of students.
"Campuses should remain spaces for democratic debate, dissent and participation," Islam said.
The SFI's protest came in the wake of clashes between members of the Left-leaning student bodies and the ABVP on Jadavpur University campus on August 19 and 20. After a few days, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held a rally outside the JU and vowed to weed out any "pro-azadi and anti-national elements from the campus.
The SFI's protest is part of a series of demonstrations in the state over alleged attempts to "saffronise" educational institutions.
"We demand that student organisations be allowed to function democratically and elected student representative bodies be restored where they are absent," SFI state committee member Subhajit Sarkar said.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.