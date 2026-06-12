SFI stages massive Shimla protest over alleged NEET paper leak, demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Shimla (PTI): Hundreds of activists of the Students' Federation of India were detained on Thursday after a massive protest at Scandal Point in Shimla over the alleged NEET paper leak, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
During the protest, many SFI activists courted arrest and voiced their anger against the National Testing Agency (NTA), accusing the agency of failing to conduct exams fairly.
Addressing the protesters, Anil Thakur, SFI state president, demanded that the NTA be abolished immediately and that the examination process be decentralised.
He also demanded stern action against those found guilty of the paper leak and sought a judicial probe.
Thakur alleged that NTA failed to conduct NEET examinations, as repeated incidents of paper leaks, examination cancellations, technical glitches and other irregularities have severely damaged its credibility.
Referring to controversies surrounding the NEET-UG examination, the cancellation of UGC-NET, and alleged irregularities in CUET and other examinations, Thakur said these incidents exposed deep flaws in the country's examination system.
He claimed that every paper leak and cancelled examination caused a major setback to students who sacrificed their years to crack these exams.
Thakur further questioned Pradhan's silence in the matter and claimed that the voices of students seeking accountability are being suppressed.
He further said that SFI activists from Himachal Pradesh will intensify their movement and also participate in the upcoming march to the Ministry of Education in New Delhi on June 19.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.