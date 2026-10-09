SFI protest over student suspensions turns violent at Central University of Keralam

Kasaragod: A protest march organised by the SFI against the suspension of five students by the Central University of Keralam turned violent on Friday, prompting police to use water cannons to disperse protesters at Periya here, police said.

The university suspended the five students following a protest during a two-day seminar on the 150th anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram, held on the campus on October 6 and 7.

The students had protested against the conduct of the seminar on Vande Mataram in the university and against the presence of J Nandakumar, national convener of an RSS-linked organisation, at the event.

They also alleged that several students who had registered for the event were denied entry.