SFI plans protests from Sept 1 for facelift of Maharashtra govt-run schools

Beed: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation (DYFI) will launch an infrastructure audit campaign to "save" and strengthen Maharashtra government-run schools in rural areas from September 1, an SFI leader said.
The move comes days after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke launched a "School Theek Karo" campaign on August 15.
Maharashtra SFI unit president Rohidas Jadhav on Sunday demanded the protection and strengthening of government schools and quality education for students.
"The campaign would be conducted in several phases across Maharashtra in front of Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samiti offices," he told reporters.
Jadhav said the Left-wing organisations have opposed the closure of state-run schools in rural areas on the grounds of low student enrolment and demanded the filling of all vacant teacher posts. They have also sought infrastructure audits of every government school and adequate funds to address deficiencies.
"Other demands include providing libraries, laboratories, digital facilities and essential educational material in schools," he said, adding that the first phase will be marked by sit-ins outside ZP, panchayat samiti offices on September 1.
On Teachers' Day on September 5, the organisations will stage demonstrations outside government offices across Maharashtra, Jadhav said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.