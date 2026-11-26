New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI): The Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday organised a march at Mandir Marg on Constitution Day, protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding its withdrawal.
The protesters carried posters and banners with slogans such as "If you have to ban 13 crore people from voting to win your state election", "SIR wapas lo, pichhli voter list bahal karo" and "Gyanesh Kumar is murdering democracy".
They also demanded that Jantar Mantar be notified as an official protest site, while raising slogans of "SIR ko radd karo" and "Save Constitution".
The march was organised to highlight concerns over the SIR exercise and its alleged impact on voters' rights.
(PTI)
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.