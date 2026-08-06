SFI, DYFI stage massive rally in Ranchi over JPSC-JSSC exam rows; demand probe into recruitment since 2001



State Minister Radhakrishna Kishore howver claimed that the State government was ready to discuss all issues with student and a team of ministers had been formed for this.

"A team of Cabinet ministers has been formed to hold discussions with them. The team will listen to the students' concerns and act as a bridge between the government and the students. The message is clear: the government is committed to the welfare of the state's youth and students, and to ensuring that they receive justice. I would also like to appeal to the students to begin talks with the government as soon as possible. The government has already conveyed that it is always ready for dialogue," he said.