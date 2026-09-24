JU campus remembers Pritilata Waddedar on martyrdom day

Kolkata: CPI(M)'s student wing Students Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday commemorated the martyrdom day of revolutionary Pritilata Waddedar on the Jadavpur University campus here.
Jadavpur University has a long-standing legacy of India's freedom struggle and the Swadeshi movement, and the campus has a tradition of commemorating the history of the independence movement, the SFI JU unit president Rajyeswar Mondal said.
"The programme was held at the Faculty Union Room premises, with over 100 members of the Students' Federation of India participating. We invited progressive and education-conscious people to join the programme," he said.
Waddedar, a revolutionary associated with the anti-British movement, died on September 24, 1932, after carrying out an attack on the Pahartali European Club in Chittagong, then part of British India.
The SFI also took out a rally on the Jadavpur University campus demanding immediate improvement of infrastructure, and restructuring and development of the placement cell, among other demands.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.