SFI activists booked for allegedly assaulting college staff during protest in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A case has been registered against seven SFI activists for allegedly assaulting an MSM college staff member during a protest against the cancellation of the admission of a student who is to contest the college union election in Kayamkulam here, police said on Friday.

Recently, Kerala University directed the college to cancel the admission of Al Ameen, who allegedly enrolled as an MCom student while working as a full-time physical education teacher at a private school.

The SFI fielded him for the post of college union chairperson, with the election scheduled for Friday.