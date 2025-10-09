Sex education must start earlier than Class 9, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 8, said that sex education should be introduced at a younger age rather than being limited to students of Classes 9 to 12.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe observed while hearing the bail plea of a juvenile accused under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, which deals with aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

“We are of the opinion that sex education should be provided to the children from a younger age and not class IX onwards,” the bench observed.

What led to the observation

Earlier, on September 10, 2025, the apex court had ordered the release of the 15-year-old accused on conditions set by the Juvenile Justice Board.

During that hearing, the court had also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit explaining how sex education is incorporated in school curricula, emphasising the importance of educating adolescents about hormonal and emotional changes during puberty and their possible consequences.

In response, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the court that sex education is included in the syllabus only from Classes 9 to 12, following guidelines by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

However, the bench found this insufficient. It observed that children should be made aware of puberty-related changes much earlier and that waiting until Class 9 was inadequate for developing awareness and responsibility.

“It is for the authorities concerned to apply their mind and take corrective measures, so that children are informed of the changes that happen after puberty and the care and cautions to be taken in relation thereto,” the court stated.

Why this matters

The Supreme Court’s remarks underline the growing consensus that comprehensive sex education should begin earlier in schools, in age-appropriate formats, to promote understanding, safety, and informed behaviour.

While the court has left the matter to educational authorities for necessary action, its observation adds judicial weight to ongoing discussions about introducing scientific, stigma-free sex education in India’s school system.