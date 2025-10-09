Sewage water floods Agamedu school during heavy rain; residents seek permanent solution

VELLORE: Whenever it rains heavily, the Government Panchayat Union Primary School in Agamedu village at Saduperi gets flooded with rainwater mixed with sewage, affecting around 25 children and the staff.

Residents told TNIE that students are forced to walk through dirty water, which at times reaches ankle level, to reach the classrooms. The stagnant water also brings worms and mosquitoes, posing health risks to the children.

K Gunasundari, a resident, said, “The open drainage canal around the school does not have an outlet. So, when it rains heavily, the drainage water overflows and enters the school as it is located in a low-lying area. The dirty water also spreads on the road.”

There is a water tank and washing area within the school premises where utensils used for mid-day meals and breakfast are cleaned. The wastewater from washing also stagnates inside the school.

“There is no proper outlet for it to drain,” she added.