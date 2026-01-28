Several schools in Chandigarh receive bomb threat emails; students, staff evacuated

Chandigarh: Several schools in Chandigarh were evacuated after they received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, said police. After the school authorities informed the police about bomb threat emails, policemen reached school premises and conducted thorough searches of the educational institutions, they said. At least five schools, including private ones, received the threat emails.

Bomb disposal and sniffer dog squads were rushed to school premises to carry out searches. Students and school staff have been evacuated, they said, adding that security was stepped up around the schools.