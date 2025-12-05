Several members of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 delegation reach Ayodhya

Ayodhya: A delegation of 212 members from Tamil Nadu participating in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 arrived in Ayodhya on Friday to visit the Ram Temple as part of their cultural outreach tour.



Hari a delegation member said, "We are students from Tamil Nadu. Today, we are here to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. I feel very divine here. This is my first time."



"Today, because of PM Modi, we got the chance to visit here. I am feeling happy..." he said.



The delegation earlier took part in the inaugural ceremony of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 in Varanasi, which was held with traditional Vedic rituals and marked by enthusiastic participation. The event aims to strengthen cultural ties between North and South India.

