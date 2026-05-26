Seventeen year old Moise Kouame beats former champion Cilic on Grand Slam debut

With the home crowd firmly behind him in Court Simonne-Mathieu, the wildcard, who is nearly half the age of Cilic, delivered a maturity far beyond his years to outplay Cilic, who had already reached a top-20 ranking by the time Kouame was born. Kouame’s victory saw him become the youngest Frenchman to win at Roland Garros since 1991, and he will next face Adolfo Daniel Vallejo after Britain's Cameron Norrie pulled out of his first-round encounter.