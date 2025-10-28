Seventeen-year-old launches Delhi’s first youth-led Alzheimer’s screening drive

New Delhi: At just 17, Nikita Goyal is proving that youth-led action can transform public health outcomes. A student of the Peddie School in New Jersey, Goyal has launched United for Cognitive Health (UCH), a grassroots initiative addressing one of India’s most urgent but overlooked challenges, undiagnosed Alzheimer’s disease.

Inspired by her grandmother’s struggle with dementia in Delhi, where early detection options were nearly nonexistent, Goyal designed UCH to bridge the gap between medical knowledge and community access. Since its launch, the project has screened more than 5,100 elderly individuals across the city, flagging 300+ cases of early cognitive decline and connecting patients with affordable specialist care.

The urgency of her work cannot be overstated. India is home to an estimated 41 lakh people with dementia, yet only one in ten receive diagnosis or treatment. With the country’s aging population on the rise, the burden is projected to grow exponentially. Goyal saw not only the numbers but also the silence; families unprepared, caregivers unsupported, and stigma preventing timely help.

UCH combats this by embedding the Saint Louis University Mental Status Exam — a culturally adaptable, low-cost tool — into existing free medical camps in collaboration with St John Ambulance and Sheows Care Centre. The initiative ensures that screenings are accessible, ethical, and stigma-free.

“Early detection for my grandmother was impossible. By the time symptoms were visible, the system had no roadmap for us,” Goyal shared. “That silence around Alzheimer’s is what I wanted to break.”

Beyond screenings, UCH has trained over 200 healthcare professionals and caregivers to recognise early warning signs, dismantling stigma at the ground level. The effort is supported by 30+ doctors, aged-care workers, and student volunteers, creating a sustainable model that combines medical expertise with community outreach.

The project began with a pilot screening at Sheows Care Centre in Okhla, where nearly 100 residents were assessed. That small beginning has since scaled into a citywide movement.

Looking ahead, UCH plans to publish data from its screenings, contribute to academic studies on early detection, and expand partnerships with local health organisations. The vision is clear: build a model for dementia care that is affordable, accessible, and culturally sensitive, while proving that young changemakers can lead the way.

As India grapples with the rising tide of dementia, Goyal’s initiative demonstrates that innovation need not always come from institutions or governments. Sometimes, it begins with one teenager, a deeply personal loss, and the determination to ensure no family faces silence again.