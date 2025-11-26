Seven-year-old caned at government school in TN, teacher refuses to pay medical bill

COIMBATORE: A Class 2 student of a government union middle school in Elachipalayam near Karumathampatti has been hospitalised with a serious hand injury, after she was allegedly caned by her teacher earlier this month.

Hashini (7) was playing on the school premises after class hours on November 7 when teacher Periyanayagi allegedly called her aside and struck her on the left elbow with a cane.