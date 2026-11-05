Seven of Odisha's 17 public universities have no valid NAAC accreditation

Seven of Odisha's 17 general public universities do not have a valid accreditation grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Only 10 universities currently hold valid accreditation, highlighting gaps in quality assessment across the state's higher education system.
The seven institutions are Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, Odia University, Maa Manikeswari University, Vikram Dev University, Rajendra University, Dharanidhar University and Madhusudan Law University (MS Law University).
Of these, six have never received NAAC accreditation. Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, established in 1981, previously received accreditation but has not renewed its grade.
The accreditation gap extends beyond universities. In the state Assembly last year, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that 477 of Odisha's 714 government and government-aided degree colleges did not have valid NAAC accreditation. This amounts to around 67% of the colleges in that category.
Faculty vacancies and leadership gaps affect accreditation
Staff shortages and gaps in institutional leadership have emerged as major obstacles to the accreditation process.
At least 1,435 faculty positions remain vacant across Odisha's 17 public universities. The state has also been asked to fill these vacancies by the end of November. A majority of the state's 1,058 degree colleges reportedly do not have regular principals, creating additional administrative challenges.
Accreditation requires institutions to compile academic and administrative records, document research activity, demonstrate governance systems and prepare detailed institutional reports. A shortage of teaching staff and the absence of regular leadership can make this process difficult to complete.
A senior official in the Higher Education Department told The Times of India that faculty shortages were a major hurdle for newer universities such as Dharanidhar and Vikram Dev. The official also identified the absence of regular principals as a key obstacle for colleges.
Which universities have valid accreditation?
The number of universities without valid accreditation has declined from eight in March 2025 to seven in November 2026.
A report published in March 2025 identified eight public universities outside the valid accreditation list. Gangadhar Meher University subsequently received a B++ grade in June 2025, according to reporting on the updated accreditation status.
Other universities have also made progress. Utkal University, Berhampur University, Sambalpur University, Fakir Mohan University, Ravenshaw University and Maharaja Sriram Bhanja Deo University secured upgraded grades in their second accreditation cycles. Rama Devi Women's University and Odisha State Open University received accreditation for the first time in 2024, according to the 2025 report.
The latest figures from the UGC put the total number of accredited higher education institutions in Odisha at 349. This count includes public and private universities, as well as technical and professional institutions.
Why does NAAC accreditation matter?
NAAC is an autonomous body established by the University Grants Commission to assess and accredit higher education institutions. Its assessment considers areas such as curriculum, teaching and learning, research, infrastructure, student support, governance and institutional values.
Accreditation gives students and other stakeholders an independent assessment of an institution's academic and administrative processes. A valid grade can also help institutions meet eligibility conditions for certain research grants, development funds and government financial assistance.
However, the absence of a valid NAAC grade does not by itself establish that an institution provides poor education. It means that the institution does not currently have a valid accreditation assessment from the council.
The accreditation process is not mandatory for every institution, which can allow universities facing staffing and administrative constraints to delay applying. This also makes the availability of faculty and regular institutional leadership important to improving accreditation coverage.
What happens next?
The Higher Education Department has asked universities to fill vacant faculty positions by the end of November. Whether the institutions complete these appointments and begin or renew their accreditation processes will determine how quickly the state can reduce the gap.
The figures also raise questions about the readiness of newer public universities to meet accreditation requirements, and about the administrative support available to colleges without regular principals.