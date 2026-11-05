Seven of Odisha's 17 public universities have no valid NAAC accreditation

Seven of Odisha's 17 general public universities do not have a valid accreditation grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Only 10 universities currently hold valid accreditation, highlighting gaps in quality assessment across the state's higher education system.

The seven institutions are Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, Odia University, Maa Manikeswari University, Vikram Dev University, Rajendra University, Dharanidhar University and Madhusudan Law University (MS Law University).

Of these, six have never received NAAC accreditation. Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, established in 1981, previously received accreditation but has not renewed its grade.

The accreditation gap extends beyond universities. In the state Assembly last year, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that 477 of Odisha's 714 government and government-aided degree colleges did not have valid NAAC accreditation. This amounts to around 67% of the colleges in that category.