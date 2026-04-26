Sevelimedu’s ancient temples reflect Kancheepuram’s layered spiritual heritage

One of the most famous shrines in Kancheepuram is the 8th century Kailasanatha temple built during the reign of Narasimhavarman II (Rajasimha) and hence, originally known as Rajasimheshwara. Not many know that there are several Lingams in Sevelimedu, which are worshipped as Kailasanatha. One of them is the small, east-facing kizhaku (east) Kailasanatha temple. There is a tiny gopuram at the entrance which opens into a prakaram (enclosure) which has a Nandi and bali-pitham. The Siva Linga in the principal sanctum is small with a rudraksha canopy. Small shrines alongside the walls of the central shrine have images of Dakshinamurti, Maha Vishnu, Brahma, and Durga. Other deities in worship in the prakaram are Navashakti Vinayaka, Subramanya with consosrts, Rahu, Ketu, Kalabhairava, Navagrahas, and Sanisvara.

Many inscriptions are seen on the outer walls of the main shrine. One of these belongs to the reign of Vikrama Chola and is dated 1134 CE. This donative epigraph, is in eight Samskrit verses, and in the Grantha script. Other inscriptions in Tamil, dated in the reigns of Kulottunga Chola II, dated 1135 CE mention the gift of money for lighting lamps in the evenings.