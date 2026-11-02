Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 registration deadline extended

The Ministry of Education has extended the registration deadline for the Seva First Innovation Challenge (SFIC) 2026 to November 6, giving students additional time to submit ideas aimed at addressing real-world problems in their communities.

The challenge invites participation from students in schools, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics, colleges and universities across five states and three Union Territories. Interested institutions can register through the official portal, sevafirst.mic.gov.in.

Launched by Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, on September 25, the initiative aims to encourage young people to identify local challenges and develop practical solutions that can benefit society, India Today reports.

The challenge has three participation levels. Under the Junior category, students from Classes 6 to 12 can identify local problems and develop simple working solutions or service-related ideas. The Technical category is open to ITI and polytechnic students, who can propose solutions involving engineering, fabrication, electronics and processes. The Open category allows undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as research scholars, to present prototypes or pilot projects.

The initiative covers five themes:

Clean and Sustainable Bharat Prosperous Farmers, Prosperous Bharat Healthy and Inclusive Bharat Educated and Skilled Bharat Secure Bharat

Entries can be submitted under two innovation tracks. Track A focuses on products and technology, including devices, software and engineering solutions, while Track B covers business models, service delivery and governance-related innovations.

The registration process is institution-based. Students cannot register independently. Educational institutions must nominate a coordinator, who will complete the registration and submit student entries under the relevant participation level, theme and innovation track.

Institutions can register by visiting sevafirst.mic.gov.in, selecting the institution registration option and entering the required details, including their institute identification number and nominated coordinator's information. The registration must be verified through a code sent to the institution's official email address.

Shortlisted innovators and winners will receive expert mentorship, access to laboratories and fabrication facilities, incubation and pilot support, according to the Ministry of Education. The initiative is intended to help promising ideas progress towards demonstrations and potential adoption by industry and government.