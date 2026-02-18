Delhi welcomes Serbian President for key AI Summit



India is hosting the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, as a global convening to shape the future of inclusive, responsible, and resilient Artificial Intelligence (AI).



Building on the momentum of previous multilateral initiatives including the Bletchley Park, Seoul, Paris, and Kigali Summits, the AI Impact Summit is envisaged to mark a shift from aspirations to impact, demonstrating how AI can deliver tangible outcomes for People, Planet, and Progress.

As the first Global AI Summit of this series to take place in the Global South, the Impact Summit will advance a future where the transformative impact of AI serves humanity, advances inclusive growth, fosters social development, and promotes people-centric innovations that protect our planet.



The Summit builds on extensive groundwork, including five rounds of public consultations and global outreach sessions in Paris, Berlin, Oslo, New York, Geneva, Bangkok, and Tokyo. Regional events across India have ensured grassroots voices are represented, while over 50 affiliated Pre-Summit Events worldwide have generated actionable insights and broadened participation. Complemented by curated consultation sessions for the flagship events and working groups, these efforts reflect India's deeply participatory approach to the Impact Summit.