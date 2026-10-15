September employment data shows rural surge as national unemployment rate falls to 5%

The overall LFPR increased by 0.2 percentage points, from 55.3 per cent in September 2025 to 55.5 per cent in September 2026. During the same period, rural LFPR increased by 0.6 percentage points, from 57.4 per cent to 58.0 per cent while urban LFPR registered a marginal decline of 0.2 percentage points, from 50.9 per cent to 50.7 per cent.