Sepaktakraw can be gateway to global sporting stage for Naga youth, says MLA Kikon

Kohima (PTI): Nagaland MLA Achumbemo Kikon on Tuesday said Sepaktakraw could offer Naga youngsters a pathway to the international sporting arena, and urged them to take advantage of the opportunities emerging in the sport.
Addressing the inaugural function of the state-level 'Catch Them Young' U-14 Sepaktakraw Championship for both boys and girls at Indira Gandhi Stadium here, Kikon, also advisor for SCERT and Food Processing, said athletes from the state have the ability to compete at global events and win medals for the country.
He cited the participation of players from Nagaland in international competitions as an example of the opportunities in sports and encouraged the young participants to aim for higher levels of competition. Several Naga athletes are currently representing India in the Asian Games.
Kikon, however, stressed that controlling one's temper and maintaining discipline were essential for success in sports.
"If you get angry in the midst of a match, you will lose your focus," he said, adding that an opponent could take advantage of such lapses.
"Winning is the ultimate goal, but it is not the only thing," Kikon said, urging the players to value discipline, composure and sportsmanship alongside results.
He also encouraged youngsters to consider sports as a profession, saying sporting talent could help them develop physically while providing opportunities to pursue a career and earn through competition.
The two-day championship, organised by the Department of Youth Resources and Sports in collaboration with the All Nagaland Private Schools Association (ANPSA), has drawn 27 teams from schools across Nagaland in boys' and girls' categories. The championship will conclude on Wednesday.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.