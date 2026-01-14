Sensex, Nifty open lower over FII outflows, crude prices rise

Mumbai: The Indian benchmark indices traded flat with a mild negative bias on Wednesday amid fears of disruption to Iranian crude exports and sustained FII outflows.

As of 9.25 am, Sensex slipped 74 points, or 0.09 per cent to 83,552 and Nifty eased 12 points, or 0.05 per cent to 25,719. Main broad-cap indices showed slight divergence with benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 unchanged, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 added 0.48 per cent.

ONGC, Coal India and NTPC were among major gainers on the Nifty. Sectoral indices were trading mixed with the majority of them in the red. Nifty metal as well as oil and gas were among the major gainers, up 0.84 per cent and 0.32 per cent.