Senior officials of West Bengal Medical Council named in police complaint over spurious doctor credentials

Kolkata, Sep 15 (IANS): The secretary of the Association of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes (APHN), Rajeev Pandey, has lodged a complaint with the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate seeking an investigation into senior officials of the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) over the alleged increase in registrations of fake doctors in the state.
The complaint names the council's president Sudipta Roy, secretary Sushanta Roy, registrar Manas Chakraborty, council member and former Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Maji, among others.
It is learnt that Kaushik Chaki, president of the West Bengal Doctors Forum (WBDF), has also approached the police, while several other medical bodies are reportedly considering similar action.
According to APHN, the Medical Council plays a crucial role in verifying credentials and preventing unqualified individuals from entering medical practice. The organisation alleged that due to the council's failure to discharge this responsibility, registrations of fake doctors increased steadily between 2017 and 2025. It further claimed that repeated alerts from district health authorities regarding such cases did not elicit any effective action from the council.
The association alleged that several individuals posing as doctors managed not only to practise medicine but also secured registration under the state's Swasthya Sathi health scheme. It contended that many of the accused claimed to have graduated from medical colleges outside West Bengal and subsequently obtained permission to practise in the state, raising questions about the scrutiny exercised by the council.
In his complaint, Rajeev Pandey requested the police to investigate whether the alleged irregular registrations could have occurred without the knowledge or patronage of the council's officials. APHN also alleged that attempts were made to remove or destroy relevant documents from the council office, a charge that has been strongly denied by the council leadership.
Responding to the allegations, Sudipta Roy said the present council took charge only in November 2022 and questioned why it was being linked to events that allegedly occurred earlier. He denied any attempt to remove documents, asserting that electronic copies of all records are maintained and suggested that the allegations were politically motivated.
Countering the claim, Rajeev Pandey maintained that several of the registrations under scrutiny were issued in 2023, 2024 and 2025, during Sudipta Roy's tenure as president, and said the council must answer the questions being raised over the alleged irregularities.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.