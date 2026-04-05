Self-defence drive empowers Adilabad schoolgirls with skills, confidence beyond classrooms

ADILABAD: In a world where girls often balance academic pressures with concerns over personal safety, a three-month self-defence initiative has equipped them with something far more enduring — the confidence and skills to protect themselves. Rolled out across more than 130 government schools in Adilabad, the programme combined practical combat techniques with a strong emphasis on mental resilience, reinforcing that self-belief is as critical as physical strength in confronting danger.

The initiative covered Zilla Parishad, KGBV, model and Ashram schools. Trainers conducted structured sessions over three months, including 72 sessions in 24 schools selected under the Union government’s PM-SHRI scheme and 33 sessions in other high schools.