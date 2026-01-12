Gomez and Blanco dazzle at 2026 Golden Globes



Benny Blanco matched her style in a black suit as the couple posed for photographers together.



Selena is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel Mora in 'Only Murders in the Building.' The show is also nominated for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.



Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married on September 27, 2025, in California after dating for two years, according to E! News. Selena later shared photos from the wedding on social media.