Selection chaos and NADA scare leave Khelo India University Games in a mess

CHENNAI: Like one national sports federation official puts it quite succinctly: It was like there were 20 officials for one competitor. The Khelo India University Games in Rajasthan is turning out to be quite an embarrassment for all stakeholders, notes Indraneel Das of The New Indian Express.

As reported by the newspaper on Tuesday there were at least two athletics, one each in weightlifting and wrestling events where there was only one competitor.

The KIUG, held under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India, is a flagship programme of the sports ministry. This time it is being held in Jaipur in collaboration with state sports council. The National Sports Federations provide technical support. Even on Wednesday, there were events in athletics where two or three athletes competed. This trend is not restricted to just athletics, wrestling and weightlifting. In fact other sports like swimming, kayaking and canoeing faced the same problem.

Each of the events had its own issues. The selection of athletes is done by the Association of India Universities (AIU) and its sports board. The NSFs provide officials for technical conduct of the Khelo India University Games. What makes it even more intriguing is that most of the NSFs where there have been low turnouts don’t even recognize AIU sports. In inter-varsity events, technical conduct is not done by most NSFs either. Take for example, Athletics Federation of India, swimming federation, wrestling federation do not send their technical officials to conduct the inter-university competitions.

Wrong timing for KIUG

After speaking with a handful of officials across sports and organizations, it can be safely surmised that the malaise runs deeper. One SAI official pointed out that there were more than one reasons for low turnout. According to one official, selection is done by the AIU (and its sports board) with top eight given the spots in individual disciplines and is based on their all India inter-varsity results. And the cut off for this year’s KIUG was last academic year. The hosting of KIUG in November-December led to more complication. This KIUG was supposed to be held for students of previous academic year. Timing has always been the biggest problem for both KIUG and Khelo India Youth Games. Take for instance the first KIUG was conducted in February-March, the next one in April-May, another in May-June. And November-December is usually considered end of the season in most sports. There is no fixed date or month in which the KIUG is hosted. There have been instances when vacant spots were filled (first KIUG). AIU had formed criteria where host University gets the first preference and co-host the second.

Add to this the athletes who have qualified. According to SAI, top eight are selected based on their rankings in their respective events. Some of them would have graduated or moved to some other university after completing their final academic session. Some of them would have got jobs and would have been here without ‘bonafide certificate’ and not eligible to compete. In case an athlete has left the college and is working then he or she is not allowed to compete. Perhaps AIU should have been diligent enough to check whether all eight players were available. Even SAI should have cross-checked this. Interestingly, the AIU itself was in trouble after the World University Games. The sports ministry had reportedly said that they would disband the AIU back then in July.

No anti-doping programme

The low turnout in athletics, weightlifting and wrestling — three sports with the worst doping record in the country — can be attributed to presence of National Anti-Doping Agency’s Dope Control Officials (DCOs). According to an official, the AIU doesn’t follow anti-doping rules and do not involve NADA for sample collections as strictly as NSFs. The AIU’s sports division itself is in trouble. A new director has been made in charge. A September circular on calendar said that a copy of the competitions both zonal and all India inter-university tournaments has been shared with NADA. “This calendar has already been communicated to the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for planning dope testing at Inter University Tournaments,” said the circular published on AIU website. According to former AIU officials since last year they are getting more serious. The number of students is huge and could be a daunting task for NADA as well.

When it comes to the conduct of the all India inter-university Games, the AIU too is under the scanner. According to multiple NSFs, they do not send technical officials to conduct the inter-university competitions. The September circular this time says the AIU is planning to organize events with the help of NSFs. “Technical and match officials for Inter University Tournaments shall be drawn, in consultation with the concerned National Sports Federations, to ensure fairness, transparency, and professional standards,” it said. But whether it will be implemented needs to be seen.

Weight category mess in lifting

New weight categories were introduced by the International Weightlifting Federation this season. The revised categories are eight, but the weightlifting competitions in inter-varsity competitions were held in 10 different weight categories. The Weightlifting Federation of India, who is responsible of the technical conduct of the Games, had raised this issue with the SAI and other stakeholders. According to a weightlifting official, the AIU took time to implement and the since they did not host events in eight weight categories they bundled lifters in different categories. This apparently led to weight issue among competitors.

No medal for lone wrestler?

Though organizers are mulling not giving medal to the lone wrestler who competed in women’s 59kg as per the WFI rule but a WFI official said rules for KIUG are different. Going by their rules, the WFI would not have allowed one wrestler to compete. In weightlifting, however, they may give medal because lifting rules do not say anything on this. It is common knowledge that same rule should apply to all.