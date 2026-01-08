Select Committee to table Jan Vishwas bill report in Parliament’s budget session

New Delhi: The Select Committee on Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 interacted with representatives of Department of Commerce, Department of Financial Services and of Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday as part of its deliberations to systematically decriminalise minor offences across multiple Acts. The Committee is slated to give its report in the budget session of Parliament.



BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who is chairperson of the panel, told ANI after the meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target of ease of doing business in India and also ensure ease of living for the citizens of the country.



"Today, we had detailed deliberations with officials representing the Department of Commerce. We also had officials from the Reserve bank of India regarding certain provisions, to decriminalise certain provisions which otherwise are hampering the ease of doing business in the country. Detailed discussions were held and very soon the committee will be presenting the report in the Parliament," he said.