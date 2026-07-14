Maharashtra CM counters Rahul Gandhi's claims on TET paper leak

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hit back at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha over his remarks on the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 paper leak case and said whether the Congress MP was seeking information while being present in the country or demanding answers via social media while sitting somewhere abroad.
Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that around six lakh candidates had been left in limbo after the TET 2026 examination was cancelled following a paper leak, with no fresh examination date announced.
Responding to Rahul Gandhi's criticism, Fadnavis told reporters here, "I would like to inform Rahul Gandhi that this matter has been investigated and action has been taken. I also want to tell him that concrete steps are being taken to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future. The most significant point is whether Rahul Gandhi is seeking this information while present here in our country--India--or is demanding answers via social media while sitting somewhere abroad."
In a post on X on Tuesday, the LoP wrote, "Maharashtra TET paper leaked, exam canceled. 6 lakh candidates left in limbo. Two weeks have passed, no trace of a new date."
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) had postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which was scheduled for June 28 across the state, after an alleged question paper leak surfaced during a police investigation in Bhiwandi.
According to the Council, the examination was scheduled to be held at 1,028 centres across Maharashtra.
In its public notice, the MSCE stated that despite implementing security measures following irregularities reported during the NEET 2026 examination, confidential information received early on Saturday indicated that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were allegedly in possession of information related to the TET question paper.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.