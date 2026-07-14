Maharashtra CM counters Rahul Gandhi's claims on TET paper leak

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hit back at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha over his remarks on the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 paper leak case and said whether the Congress MP was seeking information while being present in the country or demanding answers via social media while sitting somewhere abroad.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that around six lakh candidates had been left in limbo after the TET 2026 examination was cancelled following a paper leak, with no fresh examination date announced.



Responding to Rahul Gandhi's criticism, Fadnavis told reporters here, "I would like to inform Rahul Gandhi that this matter has been investigated and action has been taken. I also want to tell him that concrete steps are being taken to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future. The most significant point is whether Rahul Gandhi is seeking this information while present here in our country--India--or is demanding answers via social media while sitting somewhere abroad."



In a post on X on Tuesday, the LoP wrote, "Maharashtra TET paper leaked, exam canceled. 6 lakh candidates left in limbo. Two weeks have passed, no trace of a new date."