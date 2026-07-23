Seeing students being beaten brutally is extremely painful: Abhijeet Dipke's mother

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anita Dipke, mother of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, has expressed concern over the lathi-charge on protesting students in New Delhi, saying it was extremely painful to watch them being beaten.

She appealed to the government to listen to the agitating students and release those detained at the earliest.

Delhi police lobbed tear gas shells and wielded sticks on Parliament Street on Monday as thousands of CJP protesters marched towards Parliament to push for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.