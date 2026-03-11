Security of Class 12 maths examination had not been compromised, says CBSE

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday assured students and parents that the Class 12 mathematics question paper was genuine and that the security of the examination conducted on March 9 had not been compromised after a QR code printed on some question papers reportedly redirected users to a YouTube video – a song by Rick Astley.

The board acknowledged on Tuesday that concerns had emerged after students scanning one of the QR codes on the paper were redirected to a YouTube link, raising doubts about the authenticity and security of the exam. QR codes are included on CBSE question papers as a security feature designed to help verify their genuineness in case of suspected breaches, said the board.