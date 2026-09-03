Security cordons, aerial surveillance, and office closures mark preparations for 18th BRICS Summit in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS): For minimising public inconvenience on roads, offices of Central and Delhi governments will remain closed on September 11 in view of the security, logistical arrangements and Motor Carcade movement related to the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, an official said on Thursday.
While the Delhi government had earlier declared a holiday for its offices on September 11, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued an official circular declaring a holiday for Central government offices on that day.
Ahead of the international event, the Delhi Traffic Police has been conducting rehearsals for traffic movement during the Summit.
As part of traffic management drill for the events from September 11 to 13, the Traffic Police have planned diversions at 22 points with regulated traffic movement on more than 35 roads.
On Wednesday, the traffic police enforced curbs and diversions between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a Motor Carcade Rehearsal ahead of the BRICS Business Forum and the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit.
September 12 and 13 being a Saturday and Sunday are expected to be relatively less challenging for traffic managers who are handling Summit-related arrangements.
Meanwhile, in a push-towards technology-driven traffic management, the Delhi Traffic Police are using drones to obtain real-time aerial view of traffic movement across critical stretches of the national capital, Additional Commissioner of Police Vijayanta Goyal Arya said.
Drone surveillance is being undertaken over major intersections, arterial roads and congestion-prone corridors to assess real-time traffic conditions, identify emerging bottlenecks and enable timely intervention, Arya added.
The aerial assessment helps traffic teams to monitor congestion build-up and take prompt measures for smoother flow of vehicles.
"Particular attention is also being given to inter-state border points and other locations witnessing pile-up of vehicles. Drone-based inputs help assess the length and spread of queues, identify choke points and support better on-ground regulation and dispersal strategies," Arya said.
Aerial monitoring is further being carried out around major transit hubs, including Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs), New Delhi Railway Station and other important railway stations, where heavy vehicular and passenger movement is frequently witnessed.
The real-time inputs assist in streamlining traffic movement and enhancing coordination at such high-footfall locations.
"In addition, drones are also being deployed ahead of and during large gatherings and processions to assess traffic volume, anticipate congestion and facilitate advance planning of diversions, deployment and other traffic regulation measures," the Additional Commissioner of Police added.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.