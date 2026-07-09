New medical college in Thiruvananthapuram christened after Karunakaran

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Health Department on Wednesday issued an order naming the state's second government medical college in the capital after former chief minister K Karunakaran, officials said.
The order, issued before the issuance of the Essentiality Certificate and Certificate of Undertaking, said the institution would be named K Karunakaran Memorial Medical College (KKMM).
The medical college will be established by integrating the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital and the Women and Children Hospital at Thycaud, the order said.
The state government has approached the Centre seeking approval to establish the medical college with an intake of 100 MBBS seats for the 2026-27 academic year.
In the state Budget for 2026-27, the government allocated Rs 100 crore for setting up new medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram and Haripad in Alappuzha district.
Karunakaran served as Kerala's chief minister four times and is the father of Health Minister K Muraleedharan.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.