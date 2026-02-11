India Design ID 2026 to unveil 2nd edition of ‘Art de Vivre à la Française’

PRNewswire, New Delhi [India], February 11: As part of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, Business France and the Embassy of France in India are proud to unveil the second edition of Art de Vivre a la francaise at India Design ID 2026, where France will be celebrated as the Country of Honour. A Celebration of French Excellence in Design, Creativity, and Lifestyle Innovation. France celebrated as Country of Honour.



Held at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla, New Delhi, India Design ID attracts professionals, buyers, luxury brands, cultural institutions, and media from across the country and abroad.



This prestigious event will bring together the finest of French craftsmanship, contemporary creativity, and lifestyle innovation. Presented as a highlight of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, this edition reinforces the vibrant dialogue between design and savoir-faire, illustrating how French and Indian creativity converge to shape the aesthetics, materials, and art de vivre of the future.



Attending the event, H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, said, "I am delighted to witness the remarkable success of the latest edition of the Art de Vivre a la francaise exhibition, showcasing the finest of French excellence in design, creativity, and craftsmanship. Being held under the India-France Year of Innovation banner, this event combines the excellence of the French lifestyle industry with innovation to build ambitious and inspiring collaborations between our two countries."

The exhibition will feature a 350m2 scenographic space designed to immerse visitors in the elegance, refinement, and vision that define l'art de vivre a la francaise.



The curated showcase will spotlight the mastery and innovation of 16 leading French Houses and creators, spanning tableware and crystalware, contemporary design objects, home accessories, decorative textiles and interiors, lighting, furniture, sound equipment, fashion, gastronomy and leather goods.

Indo-French Design Dialogues on 19th February 2026

As part of the programme, India Design ID will host the Indo-French Design Dialogues on Thursday, 19th February, co-organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industries (IFCCI) and Business France in partnership with Atout France, and bringing together influential voices from both countries -- including senior representatives from Mobilier National, Atout France, Galeries Lafayette, leading Indian and international designers and architects like Vikram Goyal, Ashiesh Shah, India Mahdavi as well as French luxury and design houses.

The discussions will explore design innovation, material intelligence, creative collaboration, and the shared values that connect India and France. This flagship event will celebrate the excellence of French and Indian Art de Vivre while highlighting design as a cultural bridge, where creation and identity mutually inspire and enrich one another.

