PRIP scheme opens second call to accelerate Pharma, MedTech innovation

New Delhi: The Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers on Thursday announced the second call for applications under the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma & MedTech (PRIP) Scheme.



According to a press release issued by the Department of Pharmaceuticals in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the scheme, with a financial outlay of ₹ 5,000 crore, aims to strengthen India's Pharma and MedTech research and development ecosystem by supporting startups, MSMEs, and large companies to leapfrog up the innovation value chain.



The scheme will provide financial support of up to Rs 100 crore per project to eligible industry players, startups and MSMEs, with the application window set to open by mid-September.