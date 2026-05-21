SEBI, NISM and IICA join hands to strengthen capital markets ecosystem

New Delhi: The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), set up by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen corporate governance, ESG frameworks and capital markets in India.



According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the MoU, signed in Mumbai on May 19, 2026, aims to enhance capacity building, research, policy development and training across securities markets and corporate regulation, with a focus on building a stronger and more transparent financial ecosystem.



Under the agreement, the two institutions will jointly design certification courses, executive education modules and training programmes, including specialised programmes for SEBI officials and other regulatory and financial sector professionals.