SEBI rolls out SWAGAT-FI framework for foreign investors

Mumbai: SEBI issues circulars on the Single Window Automatic and Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors (SWAGAT-FI) framework for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and Foreign Venture Capital Investors (FVCIs).



According to the SEBI statement, the framework aims to enhance ease of compliance and doing business for SEBI-registered FPIs. Its key features include enabling a unified registration process across multiple investment routes and minimising repeated compliance requirements and documentation for such investors.



These benefits can be availed by existing and new FPIs that meet the specified eligibility criteria. FPIs registered with SEBI, such as central banks, sovereign wealth funds, appropriately regulated and broad-based mutual funds, and insurance companies and pension funds, will be the beneficiaries of these changes, the SEBI said.