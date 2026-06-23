SEBA Assam HSLC Compartment results 2026 out at sebaonline.org; download marksheet pdf here

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (BSEA) has released the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) compartment results 2026 for Class 10 supplementary exams today, June 23. It has released the Assam HSLC compartment results 2026 at 11 am. Students who had appeared for the SEBA HSLC compartment exams can access the SEBA Assam HSLC scorecard through the official portal at sebaonline.org. One should use their roll number to check results.

Students can also download Assam HSLC Compartment marksheet 2026 along with results. One should use their provisional marksheet till they receive the original passing certificate. Those who score at least 30 per cent marks in each subject are considered qualified.

How to check Assam HSLC supplementary results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of SEBA at sebaonline.org

Step 2: Find the SEBA HSLC results 2026 link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the results page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The SEBA HSLC supplementary results 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download SEBA HSLC marksheet 2026 pdf for future need

Click here for SEBA HSLC compartment results 2026

Earlier, the SEBA has conducted the Assam Class 10 board exams from February 10 to 27, 2026. It has declared the Assam HSLC results 2026 on April 10. The overall pass percentage of Assam 10th results was 65.62 per cent. A total of 4,29,249 students appeared for the Assam 10th exams, of which 2,81,701 successfully passed.