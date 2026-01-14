Seattle University hosts briefing on India’s AI Summit

Washington: Seattle University and the Consulate General of India in Seattle hosted a briefing session on the AI India Impact Summit 2026, highlighting India’s approach to artificial intelligence as a tool for social good, sustainability and inclusive economic growth.

The event was held at the Casey Commons Conference Hall on the Seattle University campus on Monday and drew a large turnout of students and senior faculty. The discussion focused on the summit’s theme, “People, Planet, and Progress,” and provided an overview of India’s expanding artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Organizers outlined how India is shaping its AI strategy around development goals, including support for sustainable growth and broader economic inclusion. The session aimed to introduce students and scholars to India’s evolving role in global AI policy and innovation.