Kanpur authorities initiate sealing drive after Lucknow fire incident

Kanpur: The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) has initiated action against coaching institutes and commercial establishments operating in violation of regulations. Action has been initiated against 16 establishments, while 22 more have been identified for the ongoing enforcement drive.



The action comes amid a fire tragedy in Lucknow on June 22, claiming atleast 15 lives while injuring several others.



According to an official statement on Tuesday, action was carried out against 16 establishments for violations across different zones of the city on June 22.



The authority said 22 more establishments have been identified in the first phase of the enforcement drive, adding that the process of identification and sealing will continue.



Meanwhile, the Lucknow Police have sealed the building in the Aliganj Police Station area where a massive fire broke out. The entry of the general public has also been prohibited as forensic and fire department teams prepare to collect evidence from the site.



A heavy police deployment remained in place at the spot late into the night to secure the premises and assist in the ongoing investigation into the incident.