Thousands gather at Shivaji Park after Pradhan's resignation

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI): A massive crowd of youth waving the national flag and holding posters of the Constitution gathered at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday to celebrate the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Despite light rains since morning, the youth in raincoats and under umbrellas carried posters of B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution, along with creative social media memes that had gone viral during the nationwide protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
The youth, mostly college students, walked to Shivaji Park from Dadar station from different parts of the city and neighbouring areas.
Pradhan resigned on Saturday, following which the Cockroach Janta Party called off its 36-day agitation that galvanised lakhs of people over irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak.
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray are scheduled to address the gathering to congratulate the youth, who they said have brought the country out of an "atmosphere of fear".
A group of participants in the gathering said they have come to Shivaji Park to show solidarity with the protesters. "This is a victory of democracy," they said.
Another student said she has come to pay tribute to "21 NEET aspirants" who had committed suicide.
A young boy said one resignation is not enough and that a complete overhaul of the education system is necessary. "The minister has resigned, but the government doesn't want to give us credit for our victory," he said.
Earlier, protests were held at Shivaji Park, Dadar, and Chembur areas in Mumbai for the last few days to protest the police action against students in Delhi on July 22.
Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had visited Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to support the CJP.
Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray visited Shivaji Park a few days back and called upon students to participate in a protest on July 26.
After Pradhan quit on Saturday, the Thackerays said the 'Tiranga' gathering will go on as scheduled on Sunday to thank the youth of the country.
The joint 'Tiranga' march is organised by Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, in support of students and Cockroach Janta Party supporters.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.