SCVT UP ITI Result 2026 SOON: Choice filling editing last date August 12

SCVT UP ITI Result 2026 for all the registered candidates for admission will be released soon. The last date to fill and edit the choices is August 12. Students who are yet to fill their choices or plan to edit their college preferences must complete the same by night on August 12. There will not be a date extension for the same, as the academic session for the ITI courses in UP is set to begin this month.
Usually, the seat allotment result is released within 3 days of the last date of choice filling every year. Therefore, the seat allotment status can be expected on or after August 16. However, no official date has been announced.
UP ITI result 2026 is the seat allotment result that will be released based on the choices filled by the candidates
The seat allotment result will be published at scvtup.in/scvt2026/
Students need to enter their 'Mobile Number' and 'Date of Birth' details to download the seat allotment status
Once the seat allotment result is out, students can either accept the seat or opt for an upgrade
Students opting for an upgrade can slide up options if required
75 per cent of seats in all ITI colleges of UP are filled through SCVT counselling only
Students choosing the upgrade option must first visit the allotted college during the first phase reporting process. At the college, students can give their preference for upgrading the seat allotment
Those who fail to complete the admission process within the provided deadline will lose their seat and be barred from the subsequent rounds of counselling